Letter: Teacher shortage

It’s reported there is a teacher shortage in Iowa. Why? Is it pay? A survey by Zip Recruiter says Iowa ranks 46th out of 50 states for entry level pay averaging $33,296, which computes to about $14 per hour. A person could make more working for Walmart.
Working conditions? A few years ago the Republican-controlled legislature effectively gutted collective bargaining, which covers teachers. They can no longer bargain for working conditions, just wages which can be capped at 1% annually.
Respect for the profession? The governor and some legislators have been pushing for using public funds to send kids to private or charter schools, passing laws telling schools what they can and cannot teach, moving to censure what books can be in school libraries, accusing teachers of peddling pornography and threatening teachers with felony convictions if they don’t comply.
The governor’s dislike toward teachers is obvious. The unwillingness of the governor and majority legislators to fully fund and support public education continues.
And they wonder why there is a teacher shortage.
John R. Martin
Davenport