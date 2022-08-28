Letter: Teacher thanks mentor at Iowa writing workshop

For anyone's interests, I would like to share some experiences when I was chosen for the S.C. Iowa Writing Project. These were under supervision of my mentor Mr. "Dick" Hanzelka of the Area Education Association.

Mr. Hanzelka arranged for those teachers who wished to foster creative writing to have workshops for kindred spirits. I enjoyed working with Kay Hink who taught in Davenport while I was in Pleasant Valley. Kay enjoyed the work so much she dressed up as a cowgirl as she had for her students.

The other teachers from nearby schools shared their writing and writing of kids (Camanche), etc.

I was teaching 5th year in Cody School. One of my strategies was to have kids invent dialogue for puppets.

One technique that helped generate ideas faster in my classroom was a learning center on a bulletin board. I designed pockets on that wall in categories (plot, characters, setting, etc.) The kids picked out three cards to use or suggest ideas that inspired other ideas.

The kids wrote great stories that we shared with other schools. This outcome was largely from Dick Hanzelka's genius.

God bless you, Dick! You were an outstanding colleague.

Joel Rutledge

LeClaire