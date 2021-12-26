Letter: Teachers union wants masks

With COVID-19 at the highest levels since November 2020, hospital ICU beds full, elective surgeries postponed, longer waiting hours in emergency rooms and medical staff overwhelmed with workloads, now is not the time to lift mask mandates for students and staff in our public schools.

As President of the Davenport Education Association (DEA), representing over 1,200 professional level teachers, nurses and social workers, I ask the Davenport Community School District (DCSD) to maintain mask mandates for all students, staff and visitors to the public schools for the foreseeable future. I also ask every parent and citizen join me in 2022 in keeping our students safe. If you have a child or children over the age of 5, get them vaccinated against COVID-19. If you are an adult working in the schools, get a COVID vaccination yourself. Maintain social distancing and washing hands frequently. Finally, wear a mask in public places such as in school.