If the Democrats so hate the idea of controlling illegal immigration with a wall then they should introduce a resolution to repeal the Secure Fence Act of 2006. Let’s have the Democrats demand we remove all the walls, fences and barriers already in place if they truly believe that walls really don’t work, like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer claim.
I would be more willing to believe them if Pelosi and Barack Obama would first tear down the walls and fences that surround all their own homes. Of course, they won't even contemplate doing such a thing, and so we should continue to demand the same kind of security that the progressive ruling elite enjoys.
Toby Dickens
Davenport