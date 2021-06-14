Letter: Tearing us apart

America is the best place to live for the variety of racial and ethnic categories that abound in our country. This is because America’s true founding is based on Judeo-Christian principles: equality of individuals, individual freedom (as endowed by God), and religious liberty. This great variety of citizens can only be unified by acceptance of these common principles.

But the unity is being torn apart by the radical left’s destructive Marxism that not only seeks to destroy the nuclear family, but also promotes racism in the form of critical race theory, white fragility, white supremacy, "equity" (equal outcomes) that replaces "equality" (as in the Declaration of Independence), reparations (today’s never-slave-owners making payment to today’s never-slaves), "diversity" (advancement and promotion should be based on excellence and competence, not criteria such as race, gender and class; sure, let’s use the Air Forces’ new maternity flight suits currently being considered, according to Military.com, but only if pregnant women prove to be the best fighter pilots).