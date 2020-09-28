Letter: Technically unsound

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sept. 17 article by Ray LaHood against retaining Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride is unfounded and "technically" unsound. I worked with LaHood in getting Rep. Tom Railsback elected many years ago. Reading LaHood's article now sounded like midnight bar talk and my respect for him is in doubt. Just the facts, Ray.

LaHood claims that Justice Kilbride is on the bench "almost solely" because nearly $4 million in cash was provided. Further, he wants to reject elected officials who are tied to Mike Madigan. All elected officials, Republicans, Democrats and Independents must work with the House leader and are thus "tied" to the House leader.

LaHood further maintains that Kilbride made a decision based on a "technicality". Decisions are based on written law and the constitution. When someone is unhappy about a decision that was based on law, that someone maintains that they lost the case on a "technicality".

The decision was based on written law, which, as a former lawmaker, you should have knowledge of.

LaHood went on to maintain that "I am told" the "equivalent of all property tax revenue" pays for pension cost increases, and he blamed Kilbride. I looked at my property tax bill and my taxes do not reflect what LaHood was told.