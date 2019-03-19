Debates on gun control often focus on controlling access to weapons through the use of universal background checks, mental health evaluations and behavioral red flags.
Less often discussed is the need for regulating the killing capacity of firearms. Right now, almost any citizen can obtain firearms whose lethal potential is nearly equal to that of battlefield weapons.
Fatal wounds and mass killings are facilitated by weapons that fire tissue-shredding projectiles in rapid succession at high velocities. The following legislative fixes could reduce the number of deadly outcomes linked to firearm use:
1. Ban bullets that tumble in flight or that mushroom or shatter on impact.
2. Ban magazines containing more than 10 bullets.
3. Prevent guns from firing at a rate of more than 2 bullets per second. (Permitting ownership of only shotguns and bolt-action rifles would accomplish this goal for long guns.)
4. Ban guns with muzzle velocities greater than 1200 feet per second.
The weapons that remain would still allow law-abiding gun owners to hunt and protect themselves and their families. These guidelines are simply designed to reduce the number of devastating wounds and mass casualty events.
The Supreme Court has already determined that the 2nd Amendment rights enshrined in the clause, "the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed" are not absolute.
For example, you can’t own a machine gun or a shoulder-fired missile. A bit more "infringement" of the kind suggested here would be both constitutional and potentially life-saving.
Mike Diamond
Rock Island