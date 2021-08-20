Letter: Televise the tug of war

On Sunday, you printed a very nice article on the Tug Fest between Port Byron and LeClaire that was held on Saturday. As stated in that article, "The nice thing is, it's the only event in the country that gets a major river shut down for three hours, so it's a one-of-a-kind event."
I think this is something most people across the nation would consider to be special to view, so why not televise it? Last week, Dyersville, Iowa, was a special event for all to see because of the baseball game. Let's put Port Byron and LeClaire on the map and let them get some national attention because of the Tug across the Mississippi!
Karen Ceder
Moline