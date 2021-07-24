Letter: Tell-tale triggers

Salem, Massachusetts, 1692: Superstition-fueled hysteria spawned the New World's first "witch-hunt." Tribunals were convened where accusations equaled guilt, and hearsay about heresy could get you the noose. Nineteen "witches" were hanged that summer.

Washington D.C., 1952: A cold, nuclear stalemate exists between the U.S. and China/USSR. Simultaneously, a hot proxy war's raging in Korea, with Marines fighting Chinese infantry and Air Force pilots dog-fighting Russians in "MiG Alley."

Wisconsin Senator Joe McCarthy begins a crusade to purge communism from American society.

Was the "Red threat" real? Probably. The Rosenbergs and others did steal/sell military secrets, but McCarthy's reasonable concern morphed into paranoia. Nobody was safe from his kangaroo-court-style hearings. Innuendo alone could get you "blacklisted" (cancelled?).

Many innocent lives/careers were destroyed before Joseph Welch's "Have you ...no ...decency" quote ended McCarthy's reign-of-terror and "McCarthyism" became a slur.

Washington, D.C., 2021: The president, attorney general and chairman of the Joint Chiefs discover a new boogie-man: The white supremacist. According to them, there's a hood in every Caucasian's underwear drawer, a white robe in every closet.