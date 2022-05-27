 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tell the Republicans where to go

(1) It's been proven that we don't become true adults until 27 or 28. The shooter was 18. At 18 our impulse control can still be very poor.

(2) It's time to tell the Republicans in the Senate to go to hell.

(3) Keep all your other guns, but won't you give up your AR-15 or similar weapon of war, for the sake of our children? Can you do that ... for them?

One other thing, in the May 25 paper had the headline, "Interstate 74 bridge path to get protective barriers." My first thought was ... "Duh."

Tom Hebbeln

Davenport

