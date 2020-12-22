Letter: Tell the whole story

Each day as we read our newspaper or listen to our local news, we are informed as to how many positive cases and deaths that are related to COVID-19. What I have not seen is the recovery rate. Using today's (Dec. 12) figures, those who have recovered or are recovering is at a rate of 98% to 99%. This is for the counties of Scott and Rock Island as well as the states of Iowa and Illinois. Why are we not told what these rates are?