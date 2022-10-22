 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Tell us what YOU are going to do in your ads

Letters logo

I am so tired of all these negative political ads on TV, radio, and social media. Tell me what and how you're going to change and improve what your constituents want and need. Please vote!

Dennis Henderson

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Defunding the police

Letter: Defunding the police

The Democrats seem to think that defunding the police is still an important issue for the party to push for the November election. That and pr…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News