Letter: Term limits

As we all have read about Sen. Chuck Grassley's intention to run for re-election, my only guess is that he wants to beat Strom Thurmond's record. Thurmond was 100 and frequently fell asleep in sessions.

I have no problem with our senator other than he, like several others in both parties throughout the country, need to go to their respective porches.

Old politicians have made poor decisions concerning young people for thousands of years. The young fight wars, not the old, as an example.

The simple truth, I believe, is that if you asked all of us, 75-80% of us would vote for term limits.

The issue is that the people who could move quickly to have that happen, are the people that don't want it to happen.

Both parties spew about the "Founding Fathers." Well, folks, the "Founding Fathers" had better things to do. They served because they were patriots and then went back home to their farms and families.

Now, it is a sure fire way to become a millionaire.

If I were a younger man with like-minded friends, I would go state to state and get enough signatures to have term limits put on every state's ballot.

If the most powerful person in the world, the president of the United States, is term limited, why isn't anyone else?

Matt Mooney

Bettendorf

