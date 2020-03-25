Letter: Testify about stock sales

Letter: Testify about stock sales

{{featured_button_text}}

Some members of Congress are suspected of selling stock based on their insider knowledge of the expected negative economic effect of the coronavirus pandemic. To allay suspicions, they should testify under oath before the appropriate congressional committees.

Any claim that their stocks were sold without their foreknowledge should then be verified by placing their brokerage or trust personnel under oath to explain why they sold stocks when they did.

Terry Solie

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Remember

March 29th is Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Day, even though most events to honor Vietnam veterans have been cancelled. If you know a Vietn…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Freedom

I have been stunned at the dangerous views on the COVID-19 virus that were spoken by President Trump and then repeated by far-right conservati…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News