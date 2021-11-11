 Skip to main content
Letter: Thank a veteran
On Nov. 4, I had the amazing opportunity to be a guardian on the 51st Bob Morrison Memorial Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.

This trip provides a wonderful day for our war veterans to see Washington, D.C. They can tell them personal stories about war and how their duty time impacted their lives. This was my third trip, and with each trip I learn more about these brave men and women.

This trip is extremely well organized and the all volunteer staff provide a wonderful service.

In encourage any and all of you to support and be part of the Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities. It's a day you won't forget. Thank a veteran for all her or his service.

Carol Eddy

Moline

