Letter: Thank an officer
topical

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is Jan. 9. It is important to show officers how much we understand their difficult work and appreciate their sacrifice and risks.

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was created in 2015 to express gratitude of all the officers in the United States. With more than 900,000 officers in the nation, it is important to support them in difficult times. A holiday dedicated to them does just that. It raises awareness on the importance of understanding the difficult decisions made by police officers in the best interest of citizens and the law.

Law enforcement officers on the local, county, state and federal levels are a critical part of our lives. They ensure that whatever you need to do, you can with peace of mind.

Please take some time to show your support for the men and women who perform their jobs everyday.

Thank an officer on Jan. 9

Craig Sommers

Moline

