Letter: Thank them

To the wonderful city workers of Rock Island:
We had our own private derecho Tuesday afternoon in our neighborhood, with unbelievable consequences. Large trees came down in neighboring yards, blocking the street. City workers were prompt, efficient, courteous and above all our saviors. They went above and beyond. And we appreciate them so very much. This has been an extremely trying year for everyone, especially our city workers. We love them.
They are there to serve at all hours. Thank your city workers when you see them.
Kareen Lund
Rock Island
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!