Thank a veteran.

2022 Veteran's Day has now passed. The 55th Quad Cities Honor Flight has been completed. Flights are being planned for 2023. I had the honor to be a guardian for two of Americas bravest and finest men.

The day spent in Washington, D.C. with these veterans is one you won't forget. I encourage any and all of you to support and be part of the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Thank a veteran for her or his services.

Carol Eddy

Moline