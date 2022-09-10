Letter: Thank you for book list

Thank for returning the “Book List” to the paper. I hope it’s a weekly addition again. I relied on the bestsellers list during the pandemic for book selections to read during my at home time.
Lorraine Sewick
Davenport
Donald Trump. Lindsay Graham.
I grew up in a desert. A/C was fans and open windows. Theatres and restaurants advertised it was cool inside. We learned, no teacher strikes. …
For those who don’t know the meaning of ‘false flags’, the term got its name from the day of sailing ships on the high seas. Pirate vessels wo…
After 21 years as a school nurse, you think you've seen it all until a diabetic student suffers from a severe hypoglycemic episode and you hav…
By now, Quad Citians know about plans to fast-track a project that would triple train traffic running through the busiest parts of our hometow…
A recent University of Chicago poll has again confirmed, “There is broad public support for a variety of gun control policies, and 71% of Amer…
I don’t mind being “burdened” by the transfer of student loan debt if it will keep our country safe from people like the Iowa GOP Chair. Lord …
The Local News page on the August 12th newspaper titled "Illinois GOP - Candidates warn of Tax on Retirement." Republicans say Democrats are o…
No doubt, the Ukrainian people have responded as heroes to the Russian invasion of their country. They have stood up to the bully with courage…
It seems that a majority of the citizens of Davenport do not want to change 3rd and 4th streets to two-way traffic Why should the small amount…
