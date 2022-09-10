 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thank you for book list

Thank for returning the “Book List” to the paper. I hope it’s a weekly addition again. I relied on the bestsellers list during the pandemic for book selections to read during my at home time.

Lorraine Sewick

Davenport

