Letter: Thank you for honoring veterans

On behalf of my local Illinois brother veterans, we want to say a big "THANK YOU" to our local Townships (Rock Island, South Rock Island, Moline, South Moline, Blackhawk & Hampton) for the Veterans Day Lunch they not only provided, but served to each veteran, at the Riverfront Grille in Rock Island on 11/02. The Townships also provided a very entertaining Program featuring the Chord Busters, Alleman Choir, and Keynote Speaker: Lt. Colonel (Ret.) George Eaton. Besides recognition of the veterans, T-Shirts and Pins were also presented. Again, on behalf of my brothers, thank you for all the time and effort to honor our local veterans.