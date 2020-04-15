Letter: Thank you, Gov. Reynolds

We are a nation at war with a deceitful enemy. In the past we have fought devastating wars with full expectation of casualties by managing losses while maintaining clear objectives. Our weapons include intelligence and perseverance. Any military officer will employ weapons to the best advantage without sacrificing the fundamental basis for the conflict, our existence as functioning human beings. This includes mental, emotional and behavioral life.
Broad stroke denial of the outdoors and the freedom it implies is contrary to a managed attack on this enemy. It simply makes no sense, especially with a wealth of problem-solving intelligence sitting at home. We are blessed with a governor who chooses to manage this crisis in the face of the knee-jerkers who are ready to sacrifice the future of a huge majority for the comfort of not being criticized and perhaps losing voters. The outdoors has the clean air and the space that denies spread of this menace. Responsible people (Iowa has many) will maintain reasonable boundaries and self-impose reasonable restraints. They will reject and disobey the unreasonable.
Golf courses and walking trails are natural havens for physical exercise and emotional release. Don’t deny them, exploit them. We have threatened our children with promises of death. We close their playgrounds instilling fear they will not soon forgive. A terrifying thought. Keep them open but managed. Idle teachers know how to do that.
Thank you, Gov. Reynolds.
Pat Wohlford
Bettendorf
