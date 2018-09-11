Thank you, Sen. John McCain.
In today’s divisive political environment, it’s important to take time to honor role models, those who put country before politics. U.S. Senator John McCain was such a man. Indeed, Sen. McCain put love of country above all else. Without question, he was — and will remain always — a true American patriot and hero.
I had the honor to meet Sen. McCain during a 2008 presidential campaign visit to Scott County. One might expect a man of his accomplishment to be intimidating. In fact, he was anything but. He was a gentleman. Kind. Articulate. Respectful. We discussed health care concerns at some length. And, we didn’t see “eye-to-eye” on every issue. But, he listened, considered and I knew I was “heard.” I thanked him, sincerely.
We all know that Sen. McCain’s life is the stuff of legends. The fact that he was a prisoner-of-war is certainly noteworthy. But, what is truly remarkable is “how” he was a prisoner of war. Under the harshest conditions, he maintained a dignity that reflected the best of our American character. He was a leader and a comfort to his fellow American prisoners. But for his compassion and strength, who knows the despair they might have suffered?
Sen. McCain’s public service to our nation following his military service is widely known and highly respected. But, I believe the highlight of his legacy will forever be that he loved his country more than his politics, even more than his life. Thank you, Sen.John McCain, American Hero.
Ken Croken
Davenport