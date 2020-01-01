Letter: Thank you, Keith

Letter: Thank you, Keith

I would like to say thank you to the Quad-City Times for letting me deliver the Times for 34 years. I retired on December 28. It was fun and awesome for all the years I did it. Thank you.

Keith Crane

Davenport

