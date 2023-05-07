I would like to thank the citizens of Moline and Ward 5 for allowing me to serve on your city council these past four years; it has been a pleasure. I am proud of the work that has been done as well as the work that is in progress.

Your staff is outstanding and I wish there was space to thank each of them by name. I am enthusiastic for the next council which will have many very talented individuals prepared to tackle some significant capital improvements decisions. I would also like to encourage all Moliners to get involved, volunteer or apply to sit on a commission. Our city is strongest when we all participate.