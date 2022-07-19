Letter: Thank you, Moline

The time to run for office of Alderperson for the City of Moline is fast approaching. In the next municipal elections for the City of Moline the offices of Alderperson for the First, Third, Fifth, and Seventh Wards will be open for election for four year terms. Candidates interested in getting their name on the ballot can start circulating petitions in late August. I would like to encourage Moliners in these Wards to get involved in their community and devote some of their time to this great city. The greatest influence someone can have in government is at the local level. I know it can be daunting and difficult to run against an incumbent Alderperson, and knowing this, I would like to announce that I will not be running for reelection as Seventh Ward Alderperson.