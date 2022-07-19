 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thank you, Moline

The time to run for office of Alderperson for the City of Moline is fast approaching. In the next municipal elections for the City of Moline the offices of Alderperson for the First, Third, Fifth, and Seventh Wards will be open for election for four year terms. Candidates interested in getting their name on the ballot can start circulating petitions in late August. I would like to encourage Moliners in these Wards to get involved in their community and devote some of their time to this great city. The greatest influence someone can have in government is at the local level. I know it can be daunting and difficult to run against an incumbent Alderperson, and knowing this, I would like to announce that I will not be running for reelection as Seventh Ward Alderperson.

It has been an honor and privilege to serve the constituents of the Seventh Ward for the last approximate seven years. It was also an honor and privilege to have been an employee with the City of Moline for thirty-seven years. Further, I firmly believe in term limits. Two terms are more than adequate to try to influence and improve the city. In my humble opinion, be suspicious of people who want to be in local government for more than two terms. Eight years is more than enough time to institute change and goals.

Lastly, thank you Moliners for giving me the chance to represent this wonderful city.

Michael P. Waldron

Seventh Ward Ald.

Moline

