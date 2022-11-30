 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thank you, stranger

I would like to offer my sincere thanks to the lady ahead of me in line at Walgreens Rock Island. I had my special needs grandson in to pick out a toy which he did. I then realized that my purse was still in the car and that I was in trouble! As I tried to explain that we needed to get grandma’s purse, he had a complete meltdown. I know it appeared that he was just a spoiled brat, but all he understood was that he didn’t have his toy. Finally, one of the employees offered to hang onto him while I ran to my car. When I got back, a very kind woman had paid for the toy and refused to let me pay her back! I was almost in tears at this point and I’m hoping she sees this. I will definitely pay her kindness forward. Happy Holidays to all! A grateful grandma.

Laurie Lao

Rock Island

