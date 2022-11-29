Letter: Thank you, voters

Thank you Central & Northwest Illinois, for sending me to Congress. Throughout the past year, I have traveled our district, talking to our neighbors about the issues important to all of us. I am honored you have trusted me to go to Washington to represent this very special place where I have spent nearly all of my life. I know that our way of life is worth fighting for. So, as your Congressman I will always vote with the values I grew up learning from you, my neighbors.

I am excited to carry on the mantle of Congresswoman Cheri Bustos and the great Congressman Lane Evans. In keeping with their examples, I plan to remain actively involved in our communities. I will be around as much as possible listening and learning what you need from Washington. Then, when Congress is in session, I will be making sure I bring those needed resources back to the district. My door is always open, and I look forward to serving you.

Finally, we have some important choices to make in the next Congress. It seems that it is going to be a very divided place for the next couple of years. That’s no surprise to me and a challenge I am ready to face. I have been trusted by people across the spectrum for years. I will take our “get things done” attitude to all of my meetings in Washington, because for me it is always about service to my neighbors, regardless of political party, over everything else.

So, as I prepare to go to Washington, I make this final promise to you. I will never forget where I come from, why I went there, and who sent me. My whole career has been about serving my neighbors and I will continue that in my next role. Your trust means the world to me and together we will see our communities prosper.

Eric Sorensen

U.S. Representative-elect