Letter: Thank you
Letter: Thank you

Since we just noted #Giving Tuesday and National Philanthropy Week, it is appropriate to recognize the generosity of donors who make the work of the Rock Island Community Foundation possible.

Founded in 1967 by eight Rock Island citizens who each contributed $20 to get it started, the Foundation has made grants totaling more than $2.25 million to 214 different nonprofit organizations that serve Rock Island residents.

A generous bequest by Rosemary Woodward has expanded our giving capacity so that the foundation made total gifts of nearly $232,000 in 2021.

Our thanks to the many generous individuals who continue to give to help their neighbors and make Rock Island a better place to live.

Gary Rowe

Rock Island

(Rowe is executive director of the Rock Island Community Foundation.)

