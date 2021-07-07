Letter: Thank you

On behalf of the Henry County 4-H Foundation, 4-H and Illinois Extension staff, we want to say a big thanks to all who helped with the 2021 Henry County Fair. To those that were there every day or those working a shift at our 4-H Food Stand, we appreciate you.

Volunteers are still the back bone of the Henry County adult and youth programs. Hats off to all of the kids and their parents/families supporting 4-H. Another shout out to the Henry County Fair Board for doing everything possible to run every event during the week.

Congratulations to Henry County Fair Pageant Director Kelli Patton on another successful Fair Queen pageant. Cheers as well to our Henry County Highway Department in getting our north access paved in time for fair week. Corporate sponsors like Wyffels, Gold Star, Tyson, Michlig, and Precision Signs, just to name a few, are the lifeline for the soundness of the effort in supporting the Henry County Fair and our 4-H Food Stand.

And to all those who attended the 2021 Henry County Fair – know that you are also appreciated, without a doubt. To say "thanks to all" needs to be done. One of our Henry County mottos is, "Together, We Are Henry County." Our county fair is evidence of that.

Tim Wells