Letter: Thank you

You'll probably get lots of positive letters on the Tuesday, Jan. 19, COVID-19 vaccine distribution for people 65 years old and up and for health care workers in Rock Island County. But here is mine too — a huge thank you.

Everyone was very organized and immensely kind, sincere and cheerful over the long hours in the cold. I wished that it could have gone faster, but one couldn't help but be awed by the event and the workers. I got there early and sat along the street in my car for hours, but it was worth it.

They then let people in and snaked the lines along with excellent planning. Again, I wished it went faster but I'm totally thrilled and relieved to get my shot and am very grateful for the hard work by all the crew.

Many, many thanks. I hope that all people can get the shots, and very soon.

Linda Larson

Rock Island

