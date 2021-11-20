Letter: Thank you

To Hy-Vee:
Thank you once again for the delicious breakfast my wife and I enjoyed this morning in Bettendorf, I cleaned my plate all up and even finished the eggs that were left on the plate of my wife. It was all good. But the best were the fine students from Riverdale that carried our plates and were supervised by great adults. It is good that the younger generation recognize sacrifices from us in the older generation.
And thank you for all the "thank yous" I received.
I am a Navy veteran and was on The USS Hancock CVA 19 for my Navy career traveling to Vietnam. While Vietnam is not in full freedom today, the best I can say for the United States is, "we tried."
I wear my Navy hat proudly and when I put it on I always say, "God bless the sailors at sea." Being away from my family for nine months was very tough. But I did make it, and so Hy-Vee's appreciation leaves tremendous warmth in my heart. The flowers and thank you notes are special remembrances of this day. God bless America and all those that love and appreciate the freedoms we enjoy today. You are not forgotten in my heart.
William M. Grothus
Bettendorf