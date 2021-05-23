Letter: Thank you

On behalf of the Beaux Arts Fair Committee, we would like to thank the Quad-City community for supporting us at the 2021 Mother's Day Weekend Art Fair. Our location was the front lawn of the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, which provided both artists and patrons ample space for social distancing and convenient parking.

A big thank you to our dedicated committee of volunteers and to our sponsor, All Around Town Landscape. Many additional thanks for publicity from the Quad-City Times and all the local TV and radio stations. Although Mother Nature decided not to be very cooperative, the patron attendance of almost 4,000 was extremely supportive of the 110 exhibiting artists.

Our committee is a non-profit venture, with profits contributed to educational programming for the Figge Art Museum. This year we are celebrating our 68th anniversary with the founding of the Beaux Arts Committee.

Also, we welcome community members and artists alike to consider joining the committee. We look forward to the 2021 Fall Fair (September 11-12) on the Figge Plaza.

Pat Halvorsen, president

Chris Sederstrom, vice president

Davenport

