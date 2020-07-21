Letter: Thank you

To the men and women in blue:

You get beat down everyday. You take screaming insults from those just inches from you. You're cussed at, lied about on Yahoo, Google, Facebook and Twitter, and you're always made out to be the bad guys in the mainstream media. You have bottles and bricks thrown at your face. Many of you end up in hospitals, and some die in cold blood.

It's high time you received a grateful thank you for the tons of great things you do in the line of duty. The great majority of people in this nation are behind you.

Yes, there are times when a wrong decision is made in a split-second of time. But the job is tough and, all things considered, you do your job with honor. No defunding. No abolishing. You are needed by the citizens of every community in America. Thank you for your service.

Jeff Gustafson

Moline

