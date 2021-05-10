Letter: Thank you

Dear Quad-City community: Thank you to all area schools, faith-based organizations, businesses, mayors, social service agencies and community members for taking time to help celebrate Salute to Teens Week, April 25-May 1, 2021, sponsored by Bethany for Children & Families.

In a year where rates of teen anxiety, depression, and suicide all rose due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need was present for us, as a community, to embrace our teens and let them know how important they were to us and celebrate their being.

The Quad-Cities, as a community, rose to the occasion:

Faith-based organizations praised teens in special services and bulletins; schools sent out daily announcements, posted a message on their marquees, and planned special celebrations for students; businesses and organizations posted signs in their windows, provided special incentives, sent emails to employees and customers on how to salute a teen; and mayors issued a proclamation or emailed announcements to employees and community members on how to salute our teens.

I am so proud of the Quad-Cities and our willingness to pay tribute to our teens, who are the spirit and voices of tomorrow.

Mary Ann McLeod