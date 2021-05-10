 Skip to main content
Letter: Thank you
Dear Quad-City community: Thank you to all area schools, faith-based organizations, businesses, mayors, social service agencies and community members for taking time to help celebrate Salute to Teens Week, April 25-May 1, 2021, sponsored by Bethany for Children & Families.

In a year where rates of teen anxiety, depression, and suicide all rose due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need was present for us, as a community, to embrace our teens and let them know how important they were to us and celebrate their being.

The Quad-Cities, as a community, rose to the occasion:

Faith-based organizations praised teens in special services and bulletins; schools sent out daily announcements, posted a message on their marquees, and planned special celebrations for students; businesses and organizations posted signs in their windows, provided special incentives, sent emails to employees and customers on how to salute a teen; and mayors issued a proclamation or emailed announcements to employees and community members on how to salute our teens.

I am so proud of the Quad-Cities and our willingness to pay tribute to our teens, who are the spirit and voices of tomorrow.

Mary Ann McLeod

Moline

(The writer is director of community services at Bethany for Children & Families.)

