Letter: Thank you

The Bix was back — and we have you to thank for it.

Saturday, July 24, was 17 months in the making as we returned to the streets of downtown Davenport for the 47th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

On behalf of Cornbelt Running Club, the Quad-City Times and the Bix 7 Committee, I would like to thank you for making this year's race weekend a celebration of community and homecoming. Our special thanks go out to the City of Davenport for making it logistically possible, to Genesis Health System for their health guidance and medical support, to our sponsors for their unwavering support, to our volunteers for their steadfast encouragement, and to our runners and walkers for keeping the faith by Running with the Best.

The movie "High School Musical" has a song that I believe epitomizes our event – "We’re All in this Together."

If you can, Google it and listen. Not only will you feel the electrical energy that one gets from being part of the race, but you’ll hear the words that symbolize coming together.

We are all in this together.

Thank you, Quad Cities. I wish you and yours a healthy and happy rest of the summer. We’ll see you back at the start line, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — together.