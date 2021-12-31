Letter: Thank you

On Monday, Dec. 20, I was at Long John Silver's on Brady Street. I was doing the drive-through and getting some lunch for a shut-in person. It was about 12:45 p.m.
When I got to "pick up and pay," I was informed that the driver ahead of me had paid! I was so surprised, as the bill was nearly $17. I was given the pay slip and so I want to acknowledge this wonderful, caring young lady, Sarah, as her name was on the slip.
Thank you so much, Sarah, and may God bless you at this Christmastime. You are a giving person and may the same happen to you someday, too. You know and practice charity.
Thank you so much.
D. J. Knickrehm
Eldridge