Letter: Thank you

Thank you to Michael Hammes, a retired police officer, for his letter ("The big lie") published on July 20. Thank you, editors, for actually publishing it.

It is very well written and describes our current situation so accurately. History is indeed repeating itself, and I pray that others will realize this, too.

While I'm here at the keyboard, I also want to thank you for your service, sir!

Lucille Perley

Moline

