My dog and I were viciously attacked in our backyard by two dogs. The first responders (police, EMTs) are so awesome. I love them. We are so blessed to have them, and they were here in less then five minutes. The only thing Rock Island has going for it is our first responders. I have lived here 20 years and have never been let down by our awesome police and first responders. Thank you. You will be in my prayers forever.