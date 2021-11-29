 Skip to main content
Letter: Thank you
As I wrap up a quarter century of serving the good people in Davenport’s great 4th Ward, it has been an honor and a blessing.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve you.

Although there will always be challenges ahead confronting Davenport, Team Davenport will successfully tackle any challenge ahead, whether it’s a natural disaster or a disaster caused by reckless government actions in Washington or Des Moines.

Davenport is very fortunate to have a staff of professionals who work hard 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, making Davenport America's greatest city.

We all should be very thankful and proud of our city!

Most importantly, I am thankful for my beautiful wife Aggie and son Ray, for their support and sacrifices, allowing me to serve.

Davenport’s great 4th Ward will be in good hands with Alderman-elect Robby Ortiz serving them.

Alderman Raymond A. Ambrose

Davenport

