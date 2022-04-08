 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Thank you

Letters Logo

As I reflect on the public service of Bob Wachtel to the City of Geneseo, there is so much to be thankful for, and to recognize.

Bob has been always been a strong advocate for our police, business community, veterans and taxpayers. He has been a leader in speaking up on issues, even when they are controversial, in the city. He has always done this with heart and passion and the wisdom that only experience brings.

Bob, above all, is a statesman. His life is an example for others. U.S. Army veteran, Geneseo High School business teacher, small business owner, volunteer and active member at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church, and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

I am proud to call him a friend, as he has been to so many. After 37 years on the Geneseo City Council, thank you.

Jon A. Zahm

Geneseo

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Left out

Letter: Left out

On March 31, I attended the Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting as an ally of Quad-Cities Interfaith on behalf of excluded essential wor…

Letter: Keep up the fight

Letter: Keep up the fight

For years, U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson have chased down the connection between Hunter Biden and the communist Chinese government…

Letter: Why?

Letter: Why?

Republican leaders favor abolishing abortions. They also oppose birth control and the "morning after" pill taken by women. Since women cannot …

Letter: Immoral

Letter: Immoral

People everywhere in the world, and in the United States, are hungry. War is scarring humanity and the "beast of pandemic" is reinventing itse…

Letter: Questions

Letter: Questions

In regard to the article, "Electric vs. Gas", in the April 2 edition, promoting the conversion from hydrocarbon-fueled to electrically-driven …

Letter: A total win

Letter: A total win

The president’s age-related cognitive issues are compounding in a person with historically bad judgment. In Ukraine, President Joe Biden has a…

Letter: A leader

Letter: A leader

Just over two weeks ago, I had the opportunity to meet Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at a Scott County Republican Women’s event. Throughout the pande…

Letter: Goals

Letter: Goals

Republican politicians scramble to make us forget their backing of the disgraced former president as he promoted dictators, including Russian …

Letter: Choosing democracy

Letter: Choosing democracy

After watching President Biden's speech from Poland, it made me prouder that he is our president during this crisis with Russia. Listening to …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News