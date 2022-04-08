Letter: Thank you

As I reflect on the public service of Bob Wachtel to the City of Geneseo, there is so much to be thankful for, and to recognize.

Bob has been always been a strong advocate for our police, business community, veterans and taxpayers. He has been a leader in speaking up on issues, even when they are controversial, in the city. He has always done this with heart and passion and the wisdom that only experience brings.

Bob, above all, is a statesman. His life is an example for others. U.S. Army veteran, Geneseo High School business teacher, small business owner, volunteer and active member at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church, and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

I am proud to call him a friend, as he has been to so many. After 37 years on the Geneseo City Council, thank you.

Jon A. Zahm

Geneseo

