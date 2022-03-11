Letter: Thank you

After 32 years, eight months and 21 days of running my bar, Jeno’s Little Hungary, I have retired. I wish to extend my sincere thanks to the Davenport Police Department, The Davenport Fire Department, the Scott County Sheriff's Office, and the Scott County Department of Health for being such wonderful public servants.

During this time, I have relied on these professionals to assist me with various matters with my business. From ensuring I followed local laws and ordinances, to responding to a driver who crashed through a wall, to the occasional call for assistance, they have always been there for me. They have always treated my staff, my patrons and me with courtesy and respect.

We are fortunate to have these agencies and the people who serve in them as part of our community. This meaningful work is challenging and we all should take a moment to applaud their selfless service.

I wish the new owners well and look forward to having lunch there when you are open.

Finally, to the countless patrons of my little bar, thank you for the memories. More importantly, thank you for your friendship to my family and I. While I am looking forward to my retirement, I will dearly miss you all.

Thank you and God bless you all!

Jeno L. Berta

Davenport

