Letter: Thank you
topical

Letter: Thank you

The family of Debbie Schroder wish to thank the men and women of the Moline Police and Fire departments for their caring and professionalism at the scene of Debbie’s tragic bike accident.

One can never fully appreciate the dignity and calm our first responders bring to their jobs on a daily basis until you find yourself living your truly worst possible day.

God bless all of you who work daily to keep us safe and calm our storms.

Stephen Schroder

Moline

Lora Felger

Bettendorf

Dillon Felger

Colorado Springs, CO

Lucas Felger

Ankeny, Iowa

