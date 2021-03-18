Letter: Thank you

Thanks and congratulations to Alma Gaul and the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus for your major feature (Feb. 21) on the LGBTQ community here in the Quad-City area. Great exposure — front pages of your Sunday editions. It was extremely well done. It was Alma Gaul at her usual high quality.

I have been "out of the closet" since 1973. So it's no big news now to anyone. Consequently, I can relate well to the feature, and I know several of the people that were interviewed for the feature.

The Quad-Cities is truly a good place in which to live, where inclusivity is always on the upswing. A LGBTQ person can find his/her niche here. Our gay community and our many non-gay supporters make this possible. Acceptance is a two-way street. We should treat other people as we want them to treat us. A good rule to live by.

Thanks again, Alma and the Times and Dispatch-Argus for your superb feature on our LGBTQ community!

Rick Sundin, Jr.

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0