Letter: Thank you

I live in New Boston, Ill. Occasionally, I travel to Aledo for groceries and medical supplies. When I travel that highway, I am amazed and thankful for the conditions of the roads.

I want to take this opportunity to thank all of the Mercer County highway maintenance crew for their excellent work to keep the roads clear and safe for me and all the travelers. I want to take this opportunity to say thank you to all the tireless workers who keep them safe for this 93-year-old and all those who travel them. Thank you.