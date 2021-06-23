Letter: Thank you

A huge thank you to President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Squad. Together you have done more to promote conservatism in the last six months than all of the Republicans combined.

With free money accelerating unemployment, inflation exploding, the education system in turmoil and our borders being invaded like a surging army, you have led the way. The American public can now see the type of leadership that you have the ability to provide. They tell us they will soon explain what infrastructure means to them. This could really be interesting.

Remember when one Democratic president said, "It depends on what your definition of is is?"

We learned a lot from that also. Would love to also thank Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer; however, I can't seem to find them. Oh well, they don't seem to be missed. You even are giving Russian President Vladimir Putin a laugh. Again, a thunderous thank you!

Bill Long

Rock Island

