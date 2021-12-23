 Skip to main content
Letter: Thankful for bridge workers
topical

A big thank you to all the women and men who used their hands, hearts, and their minds to build our beautiful new I-74 bridge. What a wonderful Christmas gift for all of us who call the Quad-Cities our home!

Paul & Nancy Mulcahey

East Moline

