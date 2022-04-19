Letter:Thankful for Justice Jackson

After watching almost every hour of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing, I had tears of joy and tears of sadness. The tears of joy came when she told her life's journey. The tears of sadness came when Judge Jackson was questioned to be a Supreme Court Justice. Senator Graham violated her civil rights by asking what her faith was and what number between 1 and 10 would she say her faith is. Then he started to ask more questions and interrupted her every time she started to answer. There were five or six senators who showed no civility, respect or kindness to Judge Jackson.