Letter:Thankful for Justice Jackson

After watching almost every hour of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's  confirmation hearing, I had tears of joy and tears of sadness. The tears of joy came when she told her life's journey. The tears of sadness came when Judge Jackson was questioned to be a Supreme Court Justice. Senator Graham violated her civil rights by asking what her faith was and what number between 1 and 10 would she say her faith is. Then he started to ask more questions and interrupted her every time she started to answer. There were five or six senators who showed no civility, respect or kindness to Judge Jackson.

I was disappointed in our Senator Grassley, with 40 or more years of government and the senior ranking Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, that he did not call out those junior senators for their lack of civility. These values must be taught by leaders. This, after our two senators voted to acquit the past lawless president two times after he was impeached, is hypocrisy at it's highest. I thanked God for giving our nation this awesome person with a brilliant mind, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. 

Rich Harmsen

Durant

