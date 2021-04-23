 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Thankful for new president
topical

Letter: Thankful for new president

This is the story of two men at different times of our history.

The first man came up with the slogan: "Make Germany Great Again" on his rise to power which led to World War II.

The second man took the slogan, the first man used, and used it for his bid for President of the United States and made it into, "Make America Great Again" and was responsible for the war on the Capitol.

Both men, images of each other.

Both men, racist, vindictive, vulgar, sadistic narcissistic, mysogynistic, xenophobic, functionally illiterate. 

I thank God everyday that Joe Biden is our president. The difference between Hitler/Trump and President Biden is simply, honor and integrity.

Eileen Denahy

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Callous

In 1968, Fred Rogers began teaching American children the importance of responsibility. "We live in a world in which we need to share responsi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News