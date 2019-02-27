My dad use to have a saying that went like this: A bad word travels twice as far.
We have all experienced bad service at a restaurant, perhaps what we perceive as rude cashiers. We have a tendency to share that with others. Something we also need to share, and often times don't, are times when we get good service.
I have been using the Walgreens pharmacy department, first at the 19th Avenue location in Moline, and now the one on Middle Road at Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf, since 1985.
My wife and I have been very happy with our service there. Unfortunately, life is full of changes. So after our health plan of many years decided to drop us, our new health plan pretty much pushed me to use another pharmacy because of the cost of some of my drugs.
I am sure that it will all work out in the end and my new pharmacy will do just fine. But I wanted to take a minute to say thank you for the wonderful staff at these two locations. Best wishes to you and your staff.
Bernie Thiergart
Bettendorf