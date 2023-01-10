Letter: Thankful for story about saving a life

I would like to thank the Quad City Times (Reporter Tom Loewy) and Mr. Derek Oldfather for the "Amazing race to save a life" story.

Due to HIPPA so much is left out and you never know the rest of the story. I am so thankful Mr. Oldfather shared his story and that he had a good outcome.

As a retired health care worker I knew a field surgical team on site was a severe traumatic injury, and I am so happy everyone involved was able to save Mr. Oldfather's life. Again, thank you for sharing this well written story.

Chris Cotie

Clinton